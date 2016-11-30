Using the Library
Catalogue
Search for collection items at the National Library
Trove
Discover and engage with Australian cultural collections
eResources
Access online journals and databases
Shooting the picture
Do changes in technology spell the end of traditional press photography? Explore this question on 2 February with researchers Sally Young and Fay Anderson.
Ask a Librarian
Getting back into your studies? Need help with your research? Our Ask a Librarian team are here to help.
News headlines
Summer listening
Catch up on National Library life over summer with a selection of podcasts from throughout 2016.