vintage advertisement

The Sell - A Curator's View

Join Dr Susannah Helman on 18 January as she surveys the Library's fabulous advertising collections.

Sketch of Captain Cook

Appeal: James Cook and his voyages

Help us shed new light on our remarkable Cook collection, 250 years on from the first Endeavour voyage.

Woman looking into camera

Athol Shmith fashion photographs

See a selection of 'perhaps the finest of all Australian fashion photographs' in our Treasures Gallery.

News headlines

Criminal mug shot

Trove noir: the dark side of Trove

All things weird and wonderful: discover some of Trove's more 'out there' items.

woman holding flowers

Needle in a haystack

Read how one of our librarians helped track down an elusive mid-twentieth century magazine ad.

