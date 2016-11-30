Using the Library
Catalogue
Search for collection items at the National Library
Trove
Discover and engage with Australian cultural collections
eResources
Access online journals and databases
Griffith Review: State of Hope
Hope is at the heart of South Australia. On 21 February, join us for an in-depth look at the challenges facing the state.
Author talk with Kate Grenville
Join author Kate Grenville on 20 February as she discusses her latest book, The Case Against Fragrance.
News headlines
Study smart learning session
Learn how to be top of your college or university class with our collections and eResources.