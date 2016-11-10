Using the Library
Catalogue
Search for collection items at the National Library
Trove
Discover and engage with Australian cultural collections
eResources
Access online journals and databases
The Sell - A Curator's View
Join Dr Susannah Helman on 18 January as she surveys the Library's fabulous advertising collections.
Appeal: James Cook and his voyages
Help us shed new light on our remarkable Cook collection, 250 years on from the first Endeavour voyage.
News headlines
Trove noir: the dark side of Trove
All things weird and wonderful: discover some of Trove's more 'out there' items.